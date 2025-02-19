Upstate New York, Home to America’s Greatest Dive Bar?
The term "Dive Bar" used to be derogatory. If you owned a drinking establishment placed in this category it was usually considered an insult. Wikipedia describes a dive bar as unglamorous, old-style bar with dim lighting, shabby décor and serving local clientele.
If you own a dive bar in 2024, you just might have the hottest destination around. A coveted place for locals and "outsiders" to gather for a drink and conversation. I found a dive bar in Ulster County that looks as if it closed long ago but is it?
As we drove down Route 28A in West Shokan, NY we zipped by a place with an old sign out front that read Snyder's Tavern. It looked like something out of a movie. You know? One of those places that only the locals go to. We pulled into the dirt driveway and saw a different sign that read "Keep Out".
Take a look at the pictures below. Would you think Snyder's was open for business? Turns out they are and have been for a very long time.
This is Snyder's Tavern in West Shokan, New York. Some report that Snyder's holds the oldest liquor license in the state. I couldn't confirm the accuracy of that claim but I can tell you, Snyder's is a New York State gem. Let's look around the place.
