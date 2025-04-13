It seems like the days of the buffet are long gone in the Capital Region. How come we can't get one of these style restaurants back here?

Let me start out by saying that I am fully aware that the Capital Region has a lot of Chinese and Asian style buffets to choose from. I'll know who has read and who hasn't read this article by how many of those "Go to Dragon Buffet" comments I get on Facebook.

I am talking about the American style buffets that we all enjoyed from the 80s and 90s. The Old Country Buffet, Golden Corral, and Ponderosa. It seems like that type of buffet is no longer in existence - at least in the Albany, NY area. Sure, if you drive up to Queensbury there is a location, but that's a far drive for many Capital Region residents.

Read More: How Many Golden Corrals Are Left In New York?

As of 2024 there were only 4 New York locations for the Golden Corral. I remember going to the one on Central Ave many times growing up. However the main buffet that we used to frequent when I was a kid was Ponderosa, particularly the one on Western Ave in Guilderland. Those if you who are unfamiliar, that's where Hana is now.

Going to Ponderosa as a kid was like the greatest treat in the world. I remember being a big fan of their chicken wings. As I got older Old Country Buffet in Latham is where I would go to the most.

We keep having sushi and seafood buffets open up in the immediate Capital Region and that is fantastic, but give me a place that is slicing up roast beef and has that giant hotel pan filled with Jell-O. That is what we need. A straight up all you can eat buffet that has pizza, fried chicken, spaghetti, and whatever else you can think of.

I'm not saying to throw your healthy way of life out the window. I'm just saying that we need to live a little and a new buffet is just what the doctor ordered. I think it could possibly solve all the problems of the world.