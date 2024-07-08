Update! New York Casting Call for Season 3 of The Gilded Age In Troy and Albany

The Gilded Age is an HBO American historical drama starring Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon and, Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson to name a few. With 2 successful seasons under the belts of producers it's time to think about season 3.

Filming for the first 2 seasons of the Gilded Age took place in Newport, Rhode Island as well as various locations around Troy and Albany, New York. For the filming of season 3 there will be a return to the Capital Region and you could be part of it. Here is the latest on the Gilded Age casting call for paid extras.

Get our free mobile app

If you are local to the Albany County and Rensselaer County areas of New York State Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for you to appear as a background actor in season 3 of the Gilded Age. Filming will take place in the Albany and Schenectady areas throughout the month of August. Filming in Troy is expected to take place August 2nd through August 31st.

These are paid acting positions. For SAF-AFTRA actors compensation ranges from $52-$216. For non SAG-AFTRA actors compensation ranges from $40-$176. For more on the pay for these positions visit gwcnyc.com.

All background actors must attend a fitting in Troy, NY prior to filming. Costume fittings begin are taking place in July. Actors must not have visible tattoos, no allergies to wool and must be ok working around smoke. Here are some of the guidelines producers are asking for filming in Troy:

Women will be fit in corsets

Natural hair colors only

No shaved heads, dreds or extensions

Looking for 1880's African American pedestrians

The Gilded Age Filming Locations, Troy, NY before and after pictures of the buildings, businesses and landmarks that went from Troy, NY in 2022 to Manhattan in the 1800's. All of this in preparation for HBO's See thepictures of the buildings, businesses and landmarks that went from Troy, NY in 2022 to Manhattan in the 1800's. All of this in preparation for HBO's The Gilded Age Season 2. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Peacock TV Series 'Poker Face' Was Filmed In New York State In 2023 the Peacock channel debuted a mysterious series called 'Poker Face' starring Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Judith Light, Luis Guzmán and Rhea Perlman to name a few. From Poughkeepsie to Beacon and New Paltz, see if you recognize any familiar landmarks that appeared in season 1. Gallery Credit: Karolyi