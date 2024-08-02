Update! Big Lots! Now Expect To Close These 10 New York State Locations!
UPDATE! As of Friday August 2, 2024 Big Lots! have announced the closing of 10 New York State locations. That is 7 more than what was announced just yesterday. Specific locations are listed below.
If you include bankruptcies and closures due to inflation we are seeing more than 3,000 stores closing their doors in 2024. This week a big discount home retailer announced store closings including 10 New York locations. Here's what we know about the latest Big Lots! closures.
In July USA Today reported that Big Lots would be closing approximately 40 stores across the country in 2024. Today the retailer indicates that number has risen to 140 stores including a total of 10 New York locations scattered from Western New York, Central New York, the Capital Region and downstate.
In 2024, the U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our customers. - Big Lots statement
Visit any of the Big Lots! website for the closing stores and you will see "Closing this location" on the homepage and an offer of up to 20% off merchandise. These are the latest New York locations expected to close;
- Buffalo, NY - 2276 Delaware Avenue
- Buffalo, NY - 698 South Ogden Street
- Canandaigua, NY - 4406 State Route 5
- Ithaca, NY - 2309 North Triphammer Road
- New Hartford, NY - 4645 Commercial Drive
- Plattsburgh, NY - 316 Cornelia Street
- Poughkeepsie, NY - 43 Burnett Boulevard
- Queensbury, NY - 751 Upper Glen Street
- Long Island, NY - Carle Place: 260 Voice Road
- Long Island, NY - 231 Centereach Mall in Centereach
