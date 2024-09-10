Update! Big Lots Bankruptcy, More New York Closures Expected?

UPDATE! According to a press release, Big Lots! has now filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Big Lots! have formed a partnership with Nexus Capital Management LP and will operate under the new ownership.

In August Big Lots! announced the closure of 10 New York locations, see the list below. With the bankruptcy filing Big Lots! stated that they will need to close certain locations to ensure the business operates efficiently.

As of Friday August 2, 2024 Big Lots! have announced the closing of 10 New York State locations. That is 7 more than what was announced just yesterday. Specific locations are listed below.

If you include bankruptcies and closures due to inflation we are seeing more than 3,000 stores closing their doors in 2024. Earlier this year the big discount home retailer announced store closings including 10 New York locations. Here's what we know about the latest Big Lots! closures.

Big Lots!, New York store closings

In July USA Today reported that Big Lots would be closing approximately 40 stores across the country in 2024. In August the retailer indicates that number has risen to 140 stores including a total of 10 New York locations scattered from Western New York, Central New York, the Capital Region and downstate.

Visit any of the Big Lots! website for the closing stores and you will see "Closing this location" on the homepage and an offer of up to 20% off merchandise. These are the latest New York locations expected to close;

Big Lots, Queensbury New York

Buffalo, NY - 2276 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo, NY - 698 South Ogden Street

Canandaigua, NY - 4406 State Route 5

Ithaca, NY - 2309 North Triphammer Road

New Hartford, NY - 4645 Commercial Drive

Plattsburgh, NY - 316 Cornelia Street

Poughkeepsie, NY - 43 Burnett Boulevard

Queensbury, NY - 751 Upper Glen Street

Long Island, NY - Carle Place : 260 Voice Road

260 Voice Road Long Island, NY - 231 Centereach Mall in Centereach

