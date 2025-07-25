What would you consider yourself a big fan of? Perhaps you've got an undying love for a sports team. Or you've gone to see a certain band dozens of times. You've got memorabilia and collectibles from your favorite movie or TV show that takes up an entire room. Those are the types of fandoms I am used to seeing, but this guy may have found someone who is the biggest Trump fan in the entire state of New York.

Instagram user Jeremy Smith was on Long Island when he just happened to pass by this parking lot to find a jeep with so many Trump flags on it I lost count. By looking at the video it certainly takes hero worship to a whole new level. Not sure if this is healthy behavior or not, but it certainly is a bigger display than any Taylor Swift stuff I've seen online.

I've seen my fair share of Trump support in New York, but this has to win. Look at all of those stickers? The car is basically ruined. Not much resale value on it after putting all that on there. Is it ugly, sure. Does it stand out? Yes. It got my attention, which is probably what they were going for.

Long Beach, New York

Located on Long Island and known as the City by the Sea, Long Beach is a very popular vacation destination for summer getaways. They've got no shortage of things going on with movies on the beach and summer concerts lined for the summer.

This place is a little over 4 hours from the Capital Region, so not really a day trip type of thing. A visit to Long Beach would be a great weekend away, though. Maybe you'll even see that gigantic Trump fan, too. If anything it would be a sight to behold. That's an awful lot of flags.