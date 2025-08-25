Every once and a while New Yorkers will spot a fox darting across the roadway. It's also not uncommon to see fox sneaking through your yard looking for mice, rabbits or birds for dinner. What might surprise you is that gray foxes could also be found in your trees.

What?! We could have fox in our trees? How do they get up there? Why would they want to be in a tree? These questions and more will be answered below.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a great resource of information regarding the habits of the animals that live among us in the Empire State. Recently I saw a post on the DEC Facebook page that really surprised me. The gray fox can be found in trees!

Not only can the gray fox be found in trees across New York State, the gray are the only North American candid that regularly climbs trees.

According to the DEC, they gray fox have curved, semi-retractable claws and rotating wrists that allow them to readily grip and climb. When climbing a tree, gray foxes use their hind legs to move up the trunk, gripping the tree with their front paws. Once off the ground, they will travel by jumping from branch to branch.

The gray fox will climb a tree to escape from predators, and it also provides unique opportunities to look for and obtain food. Gray foxes have even been observed denning in trees!

