These Are The Top 20 Capital Region Pizza Places That Dave Portnoy Must Try

The search for great Upstate New York pizza is underway! Saratoga resident Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is back in the Capital Region for a summer of horse racing at Saratoga Race Course and as many 'One Bite Pizza Reviews' as he can pack in.

We took to social media to ask which pizza places Dave 'El Presidente' Portnoy should try and the response was overwhelming. More than 1,000 individuals made their picks and these are the Top 20 Dave Portnoy Must Visit Pizza Places in the Capital Region and beyond.

Dave continued his search for great Upstate New York Pizza on Wednesday with a stop at Jimmy's Pizza and Pasta on Kendall Way in Malta, NY. Check out the review here.

In years past Portnoy has reviewed several Capital Region pizzerias including Prima Pizzeria in Niskayuna, Marisa's Place in Guilderland and a legendary One Bite Pizza Review of DeFazio's Pizza in Troy. Dave even did this NSFW bonus review of DeFazio's hangover cake.

Which pizza joints, pizzerias and slice shops should Dave Portnoy visit this summer? We received nearly 100 suggestions such as Dom's Pizza, Tree House, Stumpy's and more from Binghamton to Buffalo. Take a look at the Top 20 'must try' pizza places in Upstate New York below.

If you want to try the best of the best, Dave Portnoy's 'One Bite Pizza Fest' will take place Saturday September 13th at Randall's Island. At least 10 New York pizzerias will attend the event along with shops from Connecticut, New Jersey, Philadelphia and more.

Top 20 Dave Portnoy 'Must Try' Pizza Places in Upstate New York Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports and the ' One Bite Pizza Reviews ' has sampled hundreds of pies across the United States but he hasn't tried them all. Here are 20 'must try' pies in Upstate New York. (alphabetical order) Gallery Credit: Karolyi

