Top of the Class, These Are the 10 Best Colleges In New York State Ranked
The 2023-2024 school year is coming to a close. The clock has run out on the football fields and the final bell is about to ring. For some of New York's high school seniors this marks the end of their scholastic career while others are looking forward to their college years.
Whether you are an underclassmen or a senior that just can't make up your mind you will need to choose the right school for you. Here are the 10 Best Colleges In New York State. Not a bad place to start.
Niche is a great place to get answers on the future of your education and your kids education. Which schools are best, should you move or stay where you are? Niche researched the best colleges in New York State and this is how the top 10 rank.
#10 - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute - Troy, NY - Considered one of the world's best technological research universities.
#9 - University of Rochester - Rochester, NY - Very competitive among the world's leading research universities.
#8 - Colgate University - Hamilton, NY - Colgate University is among the 100 most selective colleges and universities in the United States.
#7 - Vassar College - Poughkeepsie, NY - Vassar College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1861.
#6 - The Cooper Union - Manhattan, NY - The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art was established in 1859.
#5 - Hamilton College - Clinton, NY
#4 - New York University - Manhattan, NY
#3 - Barnard College - Manhattan, NY
#2 - Cornell University - Ithaca, NY
#1 - Columbia University - Manhattan, NY
