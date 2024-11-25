Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations In the Capital Region Ranked, Who Makes the Most?

Which occupations pay the most money in the Capital Region? Below you will find the Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations in Albany, Schenectady and Troy. Scroll through the list below to see how your job ranks or which one you might want to switch to.

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics calculated these estimated annual incomes based on data collected from employers in a wide variety of industry sectors in the metropolitan area. The most recent survey was conducted in May of 2023 and this is what they found.

Get our free mobile app

Before we get into the highest paying occupations, lets take look at some of the jobs on the opposite end of the scale to give you perspective. It feels like these should pay much more but this is what the research shows.

Taxi Driver - $30,000

Fast Food Cook - $31,040

Tour Guide - $31,950

Life Guard/Ski Patrol - $32,440

Hotel Clerk - $36,240

518 News, Best Paying Jobs In Capital Region of New York, Albany, Schenectady, Troy Getty Images loading...

Have you ever looked at your neighbors and wondered, how can they afford that in-ground pool? How was Bob able to have a Corvette he only drives occasionally? Maybe they have Capital Region jobs that pay really well.

Which occupations pays the most? Many would guess doctor, lawyer or financial planner to be #1, 2 and 3 but you might be surprised as you see occupations on the list you may not have considered.

Top 25 Highest Earning Occupations In the Capital Region If you are thinking of changing professions, going to school or just want to make a bunch of money, here are the Top 25 Highest Earning Occupations in the Albany, Troy, Schenectady area of New York State. In other words, these jobs pay the most. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger