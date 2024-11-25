Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations In the Capital Region Ranked, Who Makes the Most?
Which occupations pay the most money in the Capital Region? Below you will find the Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations in Albany, Schenectady and Troy. Scroll through the list below to see how your job ranks or which one you might want to switch to.
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics calculated these estimated annual incomes based on data collected from employers in a wide variety of industry sectors in the metropolitan area. The most recent survey was conducted in May of 2023 and this is what they found.
Before we get into the highest paying occupations, lets take look at some of the jobs on the opposite end of the scale to give you perspective. It feels like these should pay much more but this is what the research shows.
- Taxi Driver - $30,000
- Fast Food Cook - $31,040
- Tour Guide - $31,950
- Life Guard/Ski Patrol - $32,440
- Hotel Clerk - $36,240
Have you ever looked at your neighbors and wondered, how can they afford that in-ground pool? How was Bob able to have a Corvette he only drives occasionally? Maybe they have Capital Region jobs that pay really well.
Which occupations pays the most? Many would guess doctor, lawyer or financial planner to be #1, 2 and 3 but you might be surprised as you see occupations on the list you may not have considered.
Top 25 Highest Earning Occupations In the Capital Region
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young