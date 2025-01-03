Time Is Running Out On Your New York State Driver’s License
Do you have a New York State REAL-ID or Enhanced photo document? The federal deadline to obtain one is May 7, 2025. In this article we will explain what that means to you and your family. The first thing you should know is that you are NOT required to have one.
If you have a standard New York State driver's license your world will not come to a screeching halt on May 7th. With your standard drivers license you will be allowed to legally operate your vehicle the same as you do today. Your standard license does have some restrictions however.
As of May 7, 2025 you will not be allowed to board a flight in the United States with your standard drivers license. You will need a valid passport, REAL-ID or Enhanced photo ID issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Time is running out to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID and you do not want to get stuck at airport security if you are not prepared. Take the time now to get this taken care of so you are not scrambling at the last minute. - DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder
The main difference between the REAL-ID and Enhanced ID is when traveling by land or sea. You may use the Enhanced ID to cross the United States border from Canada and Mexico. You would no be able to use the REAL-ID for this purpose. There is an additional $30 cost to obtain an Enhanced ID.
For detailed instructions on how to apply for a REAL-ID or Enhanced Photo Document visit the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles website HERE.
65 Dirty Banned License Plates In New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva
The Most Deadly 10 Miles of Road in Every State
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
9 License Plate Violations You Can Be Ticketed For In New York
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff