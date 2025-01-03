Time Is Running Out On Your New York State Driver’s License

Do you have a New York State REAL-ID or Enhanced photo document? The federal deadline to obtain one is May 7, 2025. In this article we will explain what that means to you and your family. The first thing you should know is that you are NOT required to have one.

If you have a standard New York State driver's license your world will not come to a screeching halt on May 7th. With your standard drivers license you will be allowed to legally operate your vehicle the same as you do today. Your standard license does have some restrictions however.

Get our free mobile app

As of May 7, 2025 you will not be allowed to board a flight in the United States with your standard drivers license. You will need a valid passport, REAL-ID or Enhanced photo ID issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Time is running out to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID and you do not want to get stuck at airport security if you are not prepared. Take the time now to get this taken care of so you are not scrambling at the last minute. - DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

518 News, Real-ID New York, Enhanced photo ID New York dmv.ny.gov loading...

The main difference between the REAL-ID and Enhanced ID is when traveling by land or sea. You may use the Enhanced ID to cross the United States border from Canada and Mexico. You would no be able to use the REAL-ID for this purpose. There is an additional $30 cost to obtain an Enhanced ID.

For detailed instructions on how to apply for a REAL-ID or Enhanced Photo Document visit the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles website HERE.

65 Dirty Banned License Plates In New York State While you can customize your license plate in New York State, you can not put anything you want on it. Here are 65 dirty plates that have been banned. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva

The Most Deadly 10 Miles of Road in Every State If you've ever 'white-knuckled' your way through traffic, there's a good chance it happened in one of the United States' 50 worst traffic areas. WorldPopulationReview researched information from Car Insurance Comparison and Elk+Elk Lawfirm and determined which portion of the road had the most fatal crashes between 2000 and 2019. Here's a look at The Most Deadly 10 Miles of Road in Every State. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow