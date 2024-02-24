This Popular Upstate New York Attraction Calls Out Customer For Allegedly Trying To Scam Them

Howe Caverns in Schoharie County has been one of the most popular New York State natural attractions since it originally opened nearly 200 years ago. Visitors from around the world happily travel to Howes Cave, NY to experience the limestone corridors and cavernous galleries.

Not everyone is happy however. One customer asked for a refund for himself and his young son after the experience they had. Howe Caverns management responded with #sorrynorefund and posted a video accusing the man of trying to scam the attraction.

According to a reel on the Howe Caverns Facebook page, a customer and his son visited recently. The customer claims that upon entering the attraction the 5-year-old son became very terrified and wanted to leave. The customer went on to say they only made it as far as the elevator area and now want a refund of $84.

Howe Caverns sees this case differently. Based on surveillance video, the cavern's management suggests that the man and his son bought tickets, entered the cave, took the boat ride and experienced a full tour! See video below.

The Facebook reel is receiving mixed reactions. Some feel it's about time people are called out for bad behavior while others don't like the public shaming. Which side are you on?

This is how all businesses should run. Hold people accountable! The customer ain't always right. - Zachary L. I get it, people try to scam businesses/other people all the time. But handling it this way? Come on, Howe Caverns, you can do better than that. - Tanner K.

Howe Caverns commented on the reel's thread;

He went through the whole exercise of fabricating an entire story AND taking the time to send that email so that he could steal by requesting a refund. - Howe Caverns

