This New York Motel Has Been Named One Of the Best In the Entire Country!

What comes to mind when you think of summer in the United States? Time spent at the lake, on the beach or perhaps a bonfire or an outdoor concert. It wouldn't be summer in America without at least one good road trip with the car packed, music on the radio and a stop at a roadside motel.

There are well over 100,000 motels and hotels in the United States. One of the best motels in America is right here in New York State.

There are some beautiful motels across the United States where you can grab a good rest and enjoy a piece of Americana. Before we get to the best motel in New York, here are a few others that made the top 10 according to USA Today:

The best motel in New York State made the Top 10 in the United States. The honor goes to the Starlite Motel in Kerhonkson, New York. This is a 1960’s motor lodge located at the foot of the Catskills in the Hudson Valley.

This renovated classic motel has been done up with all the hipster amenities: quality pour-over coffee, Bluetooth radios, artisanal popcorn in minibar-style basket, and a copy of Accidentally Wes Anderson on the window bench. The towels are as thick and posh as those at a five-star luxury hotel, the beds are comfortable, and the showers are good. There are even rooms in trailers, as well as a pool, fire pit, and outdoor movie screen. - lawriter58 via Tripadvisor

