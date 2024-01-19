This New York Man Is Accused of Building An Off-Road Terrain Course In A State Park And That&#8217;s Not All

This New York Man Is Accused of Building An Off-Road Terrain Course In A State Park And That’s Not All

troopers.ny.gov

Should you have any information as to the whereabouts of this individual, contact the New York State Police Troop K ASAP. DO NOT take any police-action yourself other than to contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

The individual pictured below is accused of, among other things, building an off-road  terrain course in a New York State Park and for striking an officer with an ATV.

In September of 2023, according to a New York State Police Facebook post, Tyler F. Shaw was arrested in Westchester County for building an unauthorized off-road terrain course in a State Park. When Shaw was approached by a Park Police Officer the suspect struck the officer with an all-terrain vehicle.

Tyler F. Shaw was arrested less than a month later and was scheduled to appear in court. Shaw was a no-show for those court dates and now he is wanted by the New York State Police.

troopers.ny.gov
Tyler F. Shaw, in case# 11366635, is being charged with the following;

  • Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree
  • Class D Felony and Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree
  • Class E Felony

Should you have any information as to the whereabouts of this individual, contact the New York State Police Troop K ASAP. DO NOT take any police-action yourself other than to contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

