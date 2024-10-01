This New York Hiker Rushed to Hospital After Falling 200 Feet In the Woods
New York State has thousands of miles of hiking trails. Some of these trails are rugged foot paths while others are paved for riding your bike and pushing a stroller. Each hiking path in New York comes with a set of cautions of icy terrain, falling rocks, etc. As careful as you might be, accidents can still happen.
A New York man is lucky to be alive after a recent hike where he found himself cascading 200 feet down the side of a mountain. Here's what happened.
On Tuesday September 17th, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) press release, a hiker in the Tug Hill State Forest in Lewis County had fallen 200 feet and dislocated his shoulder. That's like eight 2-story houses stacked on top of each other.
At 1:15pm NYSDEC Rangers responded to the call, of the fallen hiker, located at Inman Gulf. Rangers needed to hike approximately 2.5 miles before reaching the man 46-year-old from Adams Center, NY.
Once Rangers assessed the hikers injuries they determined he had a dislocated shoulder and chose a rope system to rescue the man.
Three separate area fire departments, Martinsburg, New Bremen and Rodman helped set up a rope system. over the next several hours these firemen, along with Lewis County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police and Lewis County Search and Rescue raised the man 200 feet.
Once rescuers got the man to safety the subject was transported to EMT's and eventually hospital transport by 5:50pm.
