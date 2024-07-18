This New York Hiker Cries For Help After Falling Off The Ledge Of A Cliff In the Catskill Mountains

The Catskill Mountain House was once a grand building that stood atop the Catskills High Peaks with a tremendous view of the Catskill mountains. The nearby Grand Hotel was a vacation destination for Presidents and the wealthy. Today the Catskill Mountain House Site still draws many visitors for hiking but you need to be careful.

Earlier this month a hiker from Hunter, New York fell off the ledge at the Catskill Mountain House Site. This individuals cries for help set rescuers in action. See the pictures below.

On Monday July 8th, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a 49-year-old hiker from Hunter, NY fell approximately 40-feet off the ledge at Catskill Mountain House in the North/South Lake campground.

Fortunately for the hiker there were other people in the area to hear the the cries for help and emergency calls were made to the North/South Lake campground staff.

Nine NYSDEC Forest Rangers teamed up with Hunter Ambulance, Greene Paramedics, Haines Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Tannersville Volunteer Fire Department, Hunter Police, New York State Police and campground staff to hel rescue this individual.

New York State Forest Rangers set up a high angle rope system to extricate the 49-year-old hiker. At approximately 5pm, rescue crews were able to successfully extricated the patient. Crews brought the subject to a LifeNet helicopter for transport to the hospital.

Difficulty hiking the nearby Catskill Escarpment Trails are considered moderate to challenging. Please be prepared.

