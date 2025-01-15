This New York Five Guys Location Has A Secret Bar Hidden Inside

According to the Five Guys website there are 91 locations of this burger brand in New York State, which is third most behind Florida and California. That's a lot of burgers, fries and even hot dogs. One of these New York locations has something the rest do not, a secret bar. Some would call it a speakeasy.

A speakeasy is defined as "an illicit liquor store or nightclub" so how could that be possible at a Five Guys location? Let's explore what this one New York location has hidden.

Get our free mobile app

Chances are you have visited a Five Guys restaurant at one time or another and enjoyed a cup of peanuts while you wait for your Little Bacon Burger and a bag of fries. It's pretty standard stuff unless you are at this one location in particular.

The Five Guys, located at 296 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, is a little different. As you head toward the back of the restaurant, past the kitchen, you will find a set of stairs. Make the short climb and enter a small bar serving beer, wine and cocktails. A speakeasy!

Photo by Marcel Heil on Unsplash Photo by Marcel Heil on Unsplash loading...

The speakeasy you have stumbled into is called The Garret West. The bar is open 7 days a week and you can even bring your burger upstairs when your order your drink. I'm certain management from The Garret are pleased that their business is not a secret.

Last summer I stood outside of this Five Guys looking for the bar that was supposed to be there. - mushisira on Instagram

Ghost Station of Manhattan Take the 6 Train back in time and grab a glimpse of the "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Are There Bodies Buried in Washington Square Park? Yes, bodies remain buried in Washington Square Park in Manhattan to this date. Gallery Credit: Karolyi