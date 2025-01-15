This New York Five Guys Location Has A Secret Bar Hidden Inside
According to the Five Guys website there are 91 locations of this burger brand in New York State, which is third most behind Florida and California. That's a lot of burgers, fries and even hot dogs. One of these New York locations has something the rest do not, a secret bar. Some would call it a speakeasy.
A speakeasy is defined as "an illicit liquor store or nightclub" so how could that be possible at a Five Guys location? Let's explore what this one New York location has hidden.
Chances are you have visited a Five Guys restaurant at one time or another and enjoyed a cup of peanuts while you wait for your Little Bacon Burger and a bag of fries. It's pretty standard stuff unless you are at this one location in particular.
The Five Guys, located at 296 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, is a little different. As you head toward the back of the restaurant, past the kitchen, you will find a set of stairs. Make the short climb and enter a small bar serving beer, wine and cocktails. A speakeasy!
The speakeasy you have stumbled into is called The Garret West. The bar is open 7 days a week and you can even bring your burger upstairs when your order your drink. I'm certain management from The Garret are pleased that their business is not a secret.
Last summer I stood outside of this Five Guys looking for the bar that was supposed to be there. - mushisira on Instagram
