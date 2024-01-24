This New York Castle With Famous Family Connection For Sale for $2.9 Million
Are you in the market for a new home? The housing market has been crazy over the last couple of years with prices soaring and buyers bidding and outbidding each other just to secure the deal.
According to Houzeo, New York is a sellers market, which might explain why this currently uninhabitable home is on the market for $2.9 million. Or maybe it's because it's not every day that you have the chance to purchase a castle built by the founder of the clothing retail giant, Ambercrombie & Fitch.
In 1892 David Ambercrombie started the Ambercrombie Company. In 1904 David teamed up with Ezra Fitch to form Ambercrombie & Fitch. Following a great deal of success, Ambercrombie built a castle in Ossining, NY in 1929.
This property covers just over 49 acres and once featured 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and well over 4,000 square feet of living space. This beauty looks a bit different today, as you will see in the pictures below.
A warning from listing agency William Pitt, DO NOT ACCESS THIS PROPERTY, THERE ARE SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS,OWNERS WILL CALL THE POLICE.
New York Castle With Famous Family Connection For Sale
