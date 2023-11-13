This Legendary Actor Puts His Upstate New York Home On the Market for $1.3 Million

New York State is home to several celebrities, whether they were born here, work here or have relocated to the Empire State. From Manhattan to Mechanicviile, the Bronx to Buffalo you never know which actor or famous athlete might be living next door.

Stone Ridge, New York can be found in Ulster County, not too far from Kingston and New Paltz, and is home to just over 2,500 residents. Now it appears that one of the towns famous residents is selling their home for around $1.3 million. Let's take a look.

Actor Willem Dafoe is best known for his roles in legendary movies such as Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ and the Spider Man franchise. Now, Dafoe is selling his Stone Ridge, NY home located at 407 Cherry Hill Road.

The home, known as the calm place, is listed by Chris Pomeroy for Brown Harris Stevens and features 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and even a writers cabin. Let's take a look around.

As with most celebrity owned home, this property is located on six private acres with a 1920's Hudson Valley farmhouse as the focal point. Take a look through the pictures below to see the wood-burning fireplace, screened-in porch, yoga room and classic red barn.

This home is currently on the market with an asking price of $1.275 million. Whether you can afford that amount or not it's always fun to dream. Let's see what this place is like after you open the front door.

