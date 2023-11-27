This Is Why New York Police Officers Touch Your Vehicle At Traffic Stops

As I find myself scrolling through social media I happen to see a lot of videos taken while on the road. These videos include road rage incidents and accidents caught on dash cam. Videos I see the most seem to be police traffic stops and one action in particular stood out to me.

Why do New York police officers touch your vehicle during a traffic stop?

Get our free mobile app

Many New York State Police cruisers are equipped with mobile video audio recording systems (MVARS) These cameras capture several key moments before, during and after a traffic stop including the moment an officer approaches your vehicle.

Often times, at the very beginning of a traffic stop, as the officer approaches your vehicle they will touch your taillight, trunk or back quarter panel.

518 news, New York State traffic stop, why do New York officers touch your vehicle at traffic stops, Albany Getty Images loading...

According to the Law Dictionary, there are several reasons for an officer to touch your vehicle at a traffic stop. Yes, they have dash cams and body cams but touching the vehicle can be a measure of safety and additional evidence. Here are some of the reasons:

To leave a finger print showing that officer was with that vehicle and at that scene

To ensure they trunk is closed and that they won't be jumped by someone hiding in the trunk

To startle the driver. If the driver was doing something they shouldn't be doing, this gives them a moment of pause and time for the officer to assess the situation better.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Ridiculous Laws in New York State Believe it or not, these are some of the dumbest, stupidest, and most ridiculous rules in all of New York State. Gallery Credit: Dan McGuire