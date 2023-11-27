This Is Why New York Police Officers Touch Your Vehicle At Traffic Stops
As I find myself scrolling through social media I happen to see a lot of videos taken while on the road. These videos include road rage incidents and accidents caught on dash cam. Videos I see the most seem to be police traffic stops and one action in particular stood out to me.
Why do New York police officers touch your vehicle during a traffic stop?
Many New York State Police cruisers are equipped with mobile video audio recording systems (MVARS) These cameras capture several key moments before, during and after a traffic stop including the moment an officer approaches your vehicle.
Often times, at the very beginning of a traffic stop, as the officer approaches your vehicle they will touch your taillight, trunk or back quarter panel.
According to the Law Dictionary, there are several reasons for an officer to touch your vehicle at a traffic stop. Yes, they have dash cams and body cams but touching the vehicle can be a measure of safety and additional evidence. Here are some of the reasons:
- To leave a finger print showing that officer was with that vehicle and at that scene
- To ensure they trunk is closed and that they won't be jumped by someone hiding in the trunk
- To startle the driver. If the driver was doing something they shouldn't be doing, this gives them a moment of pause and time for the officer to assess the situation better.
