This Is The Steepest Street In New York State, Would You Drive It?
As I drive along the streets of my hometown in New York, and pay close attention to the vehicles parked in the driveways, what is the most common theme? Nearly every resident has an all wheel drive, 4X4, SUV or truck. These could be a coincidence or is it practical?
Here in New York State you have a much greater chance of getting from point A to point B if you have an all wheel drive, 4X4, SUV or truck to get you through an Empire State winter. No matter what you drive you might have difficulty if you live on the "Steepest Street in New York State".
The 5 Steepest Streets in America, according to Huffpost, presents a challenge for drivers and bicyclists alike. Before we get to New York, here are the Top 5 Steepest Streets in America;
- Waipio Road in Honokaa, Hawaii - 45% gradient
- Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - 37% gradient
- Eldred Street in Los Angeles, California - 33.30% gradient
- 28th Street in Los Angeles, California - 33% gradient
- Baxter Street in Los Angeles, California - 32% gradient
Glade Hill Road in the Catskill Mountains is considered the steepest mile in New York State. Although the average grade of Glade Hill Road wouldn't come close to the top 5 in America Pjamm Cycling lists it at a daunting 12.3% average grade.
Glade Hill Road can be found in Claryville, New York, which is about one hour west of Kingston and approximately 90 minutes south of Oneonta, NY.
Duffy's Hill, Lexington Avenue between 102nd and 103rd in Manhattan, drops 28 feet in 200 feet and is considered the steepest hill in Manhattan. Much shorter distance than Glade Hill Road.
