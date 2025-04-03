This Is The Best Public Golf Course In New York State
The game of golf was invented in Scotland and has been frustrating players around the world for more than 460 years. Since the pandemic, it is estimated that 45 million Americans take to the course, driving range and simulators each year.
Where are the best places to play? Obviously there are many private courses that offer bragging rights to those that belong but there is 1 public golf course in New York that ranks among the best in the Nation.
According to Golflink, there are 869 golf courses in New York State. 488 of our courses are public, 228 are private and 153 are municipal courses. Rochester leads the way with 12 courses, Victor has 9 and Schenectady has 8. Only 1 in New York can be the best!
Recently USA Today ranked the best golf resorts, best golf destinations, best golf restaurants and the best public golf courses. We are proud to say that 1 Upstate New York public golf course is considered one of the top 2 in America.
Before we get to the best public course in New York State, here are some of the top results from the USA Today rankings:
- Best Golf Resort - Big Cedar Lodge - Ridgedale, Missouri
- Best Golf Destination - Boyne Golf - Boyne City, Michigan
- Best Golf Course Restaurant - Rubino's at the Cascades - Hot Springs, Virginia
- Best Public Golf Course - Bully Pulpit Golf Course - Medora, North Dakota
Ranking #2 in the United States, the Best Public Golf Course in New York State is Leatherstocking Golf Course, 60 Lake Street in Cooperstown. The 18-hole championship course will challenge golfers of all skill levels.
