This Is The Best Public Golf Course In New York State

The game of golf was invented in Scotland and has been frustrating players around the world for more than 460 years. Since the pandemic, it is estimated that 45 million Americans take to the course, driving range and simulators each year.

Where are the best places to play? Obviously there are many private courses that offer bragging rights to those that belong but there is 1 public golf course in New York that ranks among the best in the Nation.

Get our free mobile app

According to Golflink, there are 869 golf courses in New York State. 488 of our courses are public, 228 are private and 153 are municipal courses. Rochester leads the way with 12 courses, Victor has 9 and Schenectady has 8. Only 1 in New York can be the best!

Recently USA Today ranked the best golf resorts, best golf destinations, best golf restaurants and the best public golf courses. We are proud to say that 1 Upstate New York public golf course is considered one of the top 2 in America.

518 news, best public golf courses in New York, Cooperstown Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash loading...

Before we get to the best public course in New York State, here are some of the top results from the USA Today rankings:

Ranking #2 in the United States, the Best Public Golf Course in New York State is Leatherstocking Golf Course, 60 Lake Street in Cooperstown. The 18-hole championship course will challenge golfers of all skill levels.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State A-Z Animals helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake-infested waters in New York State.