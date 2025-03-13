This Is How Long Your Federal and New York State Tax Refund Will Take To Arrive
It's the least wonderful time of year, tax season! New Yorkers are going online, visiting tax preparation specialists, crunching numbers and hoping and praying to see a refund in the near future. The scramble is on to beat your 2024 tax filing deadline of Tuesday April 15, 2025.
If you filed for an automatic extension on filing your 2024 tax return you have until October 15th. If you have filed your tax returns recently or are about to, and are wondering when your state and federal refunds will arrive, there are a few things to know.
According to Tax Slayer the time frame for your federal tax return depends on a few factors. Here are some things to be aware of:
- If you e-file and request direct deposit - 1-3 weeks
- If you e-file and request paper check - 4 weeks
- If you mail your return and request direct deposit - 3 weeks
- If you mail your return and request a paper check - 8 weeks
The New York Department of Taxation and Finance indicates that the more simple your 2024 New York State tax return is, the quicker you will receive a refund. Here is a guideline:
- If you e-filed, your return will take approximately 1 week to post.
- Expect approximately 2 weeks from your refund issue date to receive your refund.
- If you mailed, your return will take approximately 3 weeks to post.
- Expect to wait approximately 4 weeks from scheduled mailing date to receive your paper check.
You may Check Your Refund anytime.
