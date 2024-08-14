This Capital Region Town Has a Nudist Camp! Want to Get Naked New York?

We are just past summer's mid-mark with plenty of heat, sunshine and swimming left to enjoy. If you haven't already, now is the time to enjoy summer before it's gone. Maybe even do something daring like shed some clothing and literally "hang out".

Believe it or not there are more than a few spots to get nude in New York State. Here are some official and unofficial naked and nude destinations and one is right here in the Capital Region.

Full Tan Sun Club in Sprakers, NY is one place where you can let it all hang out. Maybe this destination was created out of the Summer of Love as they have been a nudist campground for over 50 years!

Potters Falls in Ithaca, NY. This is one of those unofficial nudity destinations. Technically you aren't supposed to 'skinny dip' here but you'd have to tell that to the thousands that tan their belly and even do the belly flop at Six Mile Creek.

Stony Kill Falls in New Paltz, New York. According to New York Upstate there are 2 places to swim in your birthday suit. Stony Kill Falls and Split Rock Hole (giggity) encourage nude swimming and Hike the Hudson Valley even has a page on their site for 'naked people'.

If you choose to head to one of the official, natural clothes-free, destinations, Ranker has some good 'do's and don'ts':

Underwear and/or suggestive attire are not allowed

Must carry a towel at all times

Photos not allowed

Make sure you are actually at a clothes-free acceptable place. That could get awkward quickly

Bring extra sun block

