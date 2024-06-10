This Capital Region Restaurant Has Attracted Several Celebrities Over the Years! Have You Been?

We have all seen the articles about lavish celebrity homes in Upstate New York, the Hamptons and of course Manhattan. Some are farms or mansions in the mountains, while others are ocean view palaces that could fit a small town under the same roof. Where do celebrities hang out when they aren't at home?

When celebrities are working in the Capital Region there is one hot spot that has attracted quite a number of famous faces over the years.

One of the first places I discovered when I moved to the Capital Region was an eclectic bistro on Jay Street in Schenectady. The restaurant has a welcoming vibe and I loved the vintage album covers that decorated the walls. As I was scanning for my favorites I noticed a pictures of Bradley Cooper, Bethenny Frankel and Ryan Gosling.

With Proctors just around the corner, it would make sense that actress Kristin Chenoweth or musicians Pete Seeger and Marvin Hamlisch would visit Ambition Coffee House and Eatery. What would attract the likes of Bradley Cooper, Ray Liotta, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling?

In 2011 Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, Ray Liotta and many others were in the Capital Region to film the movie The Place Beyond the Pines. According to pictures and hangings on the walls it appears Ambition became the place for the actors to spend some of their time off.

Ryan Gosling, for example, threw his going away cast party at Ambition. Eva Mendes loved the crab cakes and egg white omelets. Ambition even fed Bradley Cooper for 7 weeks catering to his Paleo diet.

Whether you are famous or regular dude like me, Ambition is a cool place to experience. If you haven't been there yet, let's take a look around.

