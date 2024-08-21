These Rail Bikes May Be The Best Way To See Fall Foliage In New York

With 1 month left to summer we want to soak up as much sunshine and lake time as we can but we should also start making plans for the fall. One of the best ways to enjoy the foliage is by rail bike and New York State has several adventures to choose from.

A Rail Bike is the power assisted vehicle that will transport your along the railroad tracks of New York in the Adirondacks, Catskills, Cooperstown and beyond! These adventures book quickly so let's get you some information.

Get our free mobile app

Rail Explorers USA have adventures in Cooperstown, NY and the Catskills with unique rides in each location.

Cooperstown - The "Home Run" offers a 12 mile round trip that will take you over historic trestle bridges and through the farm lands and forests alongside of the Susquehanna River.

- The "Home Run" offers a 12 mile round trip that will take you over historic trestle bridges and through the farm lands and forests alongside of the Susquehanna River. Cooperstown - The "Southpaw Slider" is an effortless 8 mile roundtrip.

- The "Southpaw Slider" is an effortless 8 mile roundtrip. Catskill Division offers 2 different adventures. The "Mount Tremper Lantern Ride" is an evening ride with lanterns on your bike.

Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash loading...

Revolution Rail Co. offers a fleet of rail bikes and 3 New York locations in the Adirondacks, all just a short drive from Albany, Lake George or Saratoga!

North Creek Station Tours - In North Creek, NY offers 7 different runs

In North Creek, NY offers 7 different runs Hadley Station Tours - In Hadley, NY

- In Hadley, NY Thurman Station Tours - Warrensburg, NY offers 4 different runs including a moonlight run.

518 News, rail bikes in New York State, things to do in the Adirondacks, Things to do in the Catskills, things to do in Cooperstown New York Photo by Temo Morales on Unsplash loading...

Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures is your front seat to nature.

Old Forge - Old Forge, NY featuring 2 different runs

- Old Forge, NY featuring 2 different runs Tupper Lake - Tupper Lake, NY - Ride the Raquette Rambler

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi