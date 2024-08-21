These Rail Bikes May Be The Best Way To See Fall Foliage In New York
With 1 month left to summer we want to soak up as much sunshine and lake time as we can but we should also start making plans for the fall. One of the best ways to enjoy the foliage is by rail bike and New York State has several adventures to choose from.
A Rail Bike is the power assisted vehicle that will transport your along the railroad tracks of New York in the Adirondacks, Catskills, Cooperstown and beyond! These adventures book quickly so let's get you some information.
Rail Explorers USA have adventures in Cooperstown, NY and the Catskills with unique rides in each location.
- Cooperstown - The "Home Run" offers a 12 mile round trip that will take you over historic trestle bridges and through the farm lands and forests alongside of the Susquehanna River.
- Cooperstown - The "Southpaw Slider" is an effortless 8 mile roundtrip.
- Catskill Division offers 2 different adventures. The "Mount Tremper Lantern Ride" is an evening ride with lanterns on your bike.
Revolution Rail Co. offers a fleet of rail bikes and 3 New York locations in the Adirondacks, all just a short drive from Albany, Lake George or Saratoga!
- North Creek Station Tours - In North Creek, NY offers 7 different runs
- Hadley Station Tours - In Hadley, NY
- Thurman Station Tours - Warrensburg, NY offers 4 different runs including a moonlight run.
Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures is your front seat to nature.
- Old Forge - Old Forge, NY featuring 2 different runs
- Tupper Lake - Tupper Lake, NY - Ride the Raquette Rambler
