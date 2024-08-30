These New York GameStop Locations Are Going Retro!

There is something about the way things used to be that make us want to relive the happier days of our youth. If only we could travel back in time to that amusement park we used to go to, maybe rent a video from Blockbuster one more time or play an original Nintendo gaming system from the 1980's. Well, now you can.

The video game retailer GameStop is going retro! Let's go retro at the recently announced GameStop Retro with several New York State locations that will take you back.

According to a post on the GameStop social media pages, several traditional GameStop locations are being converted to GameStop Retro stores. These overhauled locations are expected to feature retro games, old consoles, discs, cartridges, and accessories.

It has been confirmed that New York State is home to several GameStop Retro stores. Let's see where you can find them.

Here are some of the GameStop Retro locations around New York State. To see if you have one close to you click HERE. 

The following games and systems are some of what is expected to be available at GameStop Retro locations:

  • Dreamcast
  • Gameboy
  • Nintendo 64
  • Nintendo DS
  • Nintendo Gamecube
  • PlayStation
  • SEGA Genesis
  • SEGA Saturn
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Wii
  • Xbox

