These Are New York’s Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2024, Which One Will You Attempt?
Did you know people have been making, and breaking, their New Year's resolutions for 4,000 years? According to The Conversation started with the Babylonians and were originally called pledges.
Here we are, about to turn the page on 2023 with a fresh start and renewed hope that 2024 will be a better year. What will your resolution be this time around? Here are the Top 10 New Year's Resolutions for New Yorkers in 2024.
The Ohio State University reports that only 9% of Americans that make resolutions complete them. Nearly one quarter will give up by January 8th and almost half will bail on their resolutions before February. Maybe we should have 2 resolutions with one being more determined in the new year.
Here are a few common resolutions that did NOT make this year's Top 10 in New York:
- Quit smoking
- Make new friends
- Travel more
- Sleep more
- Less social media
According to YOU these are the Top 10 New Year's Resolutions for New Yorkers in 2024
#10 - WORK MORE
#9 - FIND LOVE
#8 - TO BE THANKFUL
#7 - DECLUTTER THE HOUSE/GARAGE
#6 - OPEN/START A NEW BUSINESS
#5 - TO GET OVER SOMEONE
#4 - REACH FINANCIAL GOALS/SAVE MORE MONEY
#3 - TO BE HAPPY
#2 - NOT TO MAKE A RESOLUTION
#1 - LOSING WEIGHT/EXERCISING
