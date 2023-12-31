These Are New York&#8217;s Top 10 New Year&#8217;s Resolutions for 2024, Which One Will You Attempt?

These Are New York’s Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2024, Which One Will You Attempt?

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Did you know people have been making, and breaking, their New Year's resolutions for 4,000 years? According to The Conversation started with the Babylonians and were originally called pledges.

Here we are, about to turn the page on 2023 with a fresh start and renewed hope that 2024 will be a better year. What will your resolution be this time around? Here are the Top 10 New Year's Resolutions for New Yorkers in 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The Ohio State University reports that only 9% of Americans that make resolutions complete them. Nearly one quarter will give up by January 8th and almost half will bail on their resolutions before February. Maybe we should have 2 resolutions with one being more determined in the new year.

Getty Images
loading...

Here are a few common resolutions that did NOT make this year's Top 10 in New York:

  • Quit smoking
  • Make new friends
  • Travel more
  • Sleep more
  • Less social media

According to YOU these are the Top 10 New Year's Resolutions for New Yorkers in 2024

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash
loading...

#10 - WORK MORE

Photo by Everton Vila on Unsplash
loading...

#9 - FIND LOVE

Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash
loading...

#8 - TO BE THANKFUL

Photo by Onur Bahçıvancılar on Unsplash
loading...

#7 - DECLUTTER THE HOUSE/GARAGE

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash
loading...

#6 - OPEN/START A NEW BUSINESS

Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash
loading...

#5 - TO GET OVER SOMEONE

Getty Images
loading...

#4 - REACH FINANCIAL GOALS/SAVE MORE MONEY

Photo by Jamie Brown on Unsplash
loading...

#3 - TO BE HAPPY

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
loading...

#2 - NOT TO MAKE A RESOLUTION

Photo by GRAHAM MANSFIELD on Unsplash
loading...

#1 - LOSING WEIGHT/EXERCISING

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State

This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Oldest Operating Five and Dime Store in the United States

Take a look around the nation's oldest operating five and dime store. It just happens to be located in the village of Northville, New York

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Is Albany Considered Upstate New York?

Here's the latest information on what New York has to say about the debate.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Filed Under: New Year, Americans, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM