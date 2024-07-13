These 15 Famous Celebrities Are Buried In New York State, This Is Where To Find Them

You and I spend our lives trying to be good people. Most of the time I'd like to think we succeed but nobody is perfect. If we can put more good than bad into the world before we go I'd say we have done alright.

Celebrities are regular people whose lives, for various reasons, have brought the rest of us moments of influence, entertainment and inspiration. Some of these actors, athletes and politicians stay with us even after they are gone. Here are 15 famous celebrities that are buried in New York State.

According to Funeral Guide, one of the most visited celebrity graves is the final resting place of Elvis Presley. The King of Rock and Roll was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Presley's home Graceland in Memphis, TN.

Some other famous graves around the world include:

Princess Diana - Althorp, England

Jim Morrison - Paris, France

Bruce Lee - Seattle, WA.

Marilyn Monroe - Los Angeles, CA.

John F. Kennedy - Arlington, VA.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery in California is where you will find more celebrity graves than anywhere else in the world but what about New York? Which famous celebrities are buried in New York State and where can you find them?

15 Famous People Buried In New York State There are those individuals that have made such an impression on people that their names are known around the world and we remember them long after they pass away. According to Find A Grave these 15 celebrities, politicians, professional athletes chose New York as their final resting place. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

