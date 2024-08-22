These 10 New York Used Vehicles Are All Have A Starting Price Under $2500!
In 2019 consumers were purchasing used cars at an average price of around $20,000. Just 5 years later the average transaction price for a used vehicle is up 30% to $25,500. What if I told you there is a place, right here in New York, where you can find used vehicles starting at $500?
When the State of New York has surplus assets and equipment those items can be auctioned. We are talking about everything from office chairs to file cabinets, exam tables, monitors and yes vehicles starting at $500!
Welcome to GovDeals, a liquidity marketplace where thousands of items are sold each week. Let's take a look at some of the vehicles currently up for auction in New York.
2005 Chevrolet Express - Starting bid $500
2008 Chevrolet Uplander - Starting bid $500
2016 Nissan Rogue - Starting bid $625
2016 GMC Acadia - Starting bid $1,025
2019 Dodge Charger - Starting bid $1,225
2013 Chevrolet Impala - Starting bid $1,525
2014 Ford Focus - Starting bid $1,575
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Starting bid $1,825
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab - Starting bid $2,125
