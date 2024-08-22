These 10 New York Used Vehicles Are All Have A Starting Price Under $2500!

These 10 New York Used Vehicles Are All Have A Starting Price Under $2500!

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services

In 2019 consumers were purchasing used cars at an average price of around $20,000. Just 5 years later the average transaction price for a used vehicle is up 30% to $25,500.  What if I told you there is a place, right here in New York, where you can find used vehicles starting at $500?

When the State of New York has surplus assets and equipment those items can be auctioned. We are talking about everything from office chairs to file cabinets, exam tables, monitors and yes vehicles starting at $500!

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Welcome to GovDeals, a liquidity marketplace where thousands of items are sold each week. Let's take a look at some of the vehicles currently up for auction in New York.

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2005 Chevrolet Express - Starting bid $500

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2008 Chevrolet Uplander - Starting bid $500

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2016 Nissan Rogue - Starting bid $625

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2016 GMC Acadia - Starting bid $1,025

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2019 Dodge Charger - Starting bid $1,225

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2013 Chevrolet Impala - Starting bid $1,525

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2014 Ford Focus - Starting bid $1,575

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Starting bid $1,825

govdeals.com/ New York State Office of General Services
loading...

2017 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab - Starting bid $2,125

Caught Speeding In New York

Do Radar Speed Signs actually help to slow the speed of drivers? Not for these New York drivers. Each of the following vehicles were spotted going between 10mph to 15mph over the speed limit on a residential street in the Capital Region of New York.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers

Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Not every state submitted for this contest but New York did. Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE.

Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

New York State Rent Prices 2024

The average cost of rent in New York State is slightly below the National average at $1,315 per month. This number can change drastically depending upon which part of the Empire State you are living in. Here are 10 cities in New York State and the average cost of rent in each area.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM