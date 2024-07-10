These 10 Forgotten Capital Region Concerts from the Early 1980’s, Were You There?

One of the best things about a concert is the memories that are made and the stories that last a lifetime. It's 'remembering when' and reminiscing about the 'good old days', when tickets were only $15 and a beer was $2. When the bands didn't lip-synch and you could buy a cheap bootleg t-shirt in the parking lot for $10.

The Capital Region has a deep history of legendary live musical performances. Many people recall the Grateful Dead shows at SPAC when 100,000 people showed up but what about those smaller shows, before the bands were huge? Here are 10 Forgotten Capital Region Concerts from the Early 80's. Were you at any of these?

This list could have included 50 concerts from the early 80's and the ones included here are in no particular order. These were chosen either because the artist went on to be huge or they were at a rough spot in their career and you won't believe "they played where"?

In the early 1980's concerts were held at SUNY Albany, RPI Fieldhouse in Troy and a place called the Hullabaloo in Rensselaer, New York to name a few. We are going back 40 years for some of these shows so you might be surprised to see who played a local college or small club and is now a household name.

