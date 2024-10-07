There Is A Lost City In the Hudson Valley of New York? What Do You Make of These Ruins?

YouTube.com-James Sherwood

Did you know that there is a 'Lost City' here in New York State?

How does a city get lost? Are these ruins of a civilization gone by? Grab your imagination and head just over an hour South of the Capital Region. With a little effort, you will discover the 'Lost City' in Gardiner, NY.

According to Scenes From the Trail, the Lost City Loop at Mohonk Preserve is a ridge of cliffs that, from a distance, look as if a castle might have stood on this land at one time. Perhaps part of a village or city. These remnants are reachable via a moderate 2-and-a-half mile hiking loop.

What you are actually seeing are glacially created vertical rock fractures. They resemble a city skyline when viewed from a distance. If you have ever visited the Mohonk Mountain House some of the crevices that you are asked to crawl through on the Lost City Loop and the boulders that decorate the area are similar the mountain house 'Lemon Squeeze'.

Once you arrive at the stone skyline you might think you are, for Game of Thrones fans, at King's Landing after a major battle. One that destroyed most everything leaving shards of a foundation behind. There is even a King's Lane portion of the hike.

According to Unboxing Exploring, you can start your Lost City adventure from the Mohonk Preserve or Minnewaska State Park. Expect to pay a fee per car during season.

