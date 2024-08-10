The World’s Smallest Diner Is Located In New York State

Back in April Dan's Diner in Chatham, New York was named the Best Upstate New York Diner by Love Food. That is an impressive accolade, especially when you consider how many restaurants there are in the Empire State, over 51,000 according to X Map. How does one stand out from the rest?

In order to stand out in the restaurant game in New York State you have to be really good, serve great food or maybe be the only one in the world. For example, did you know that New York is home to the World's Smallest Diner? Let's check it out.

At 34 square feet the Micro Diner is the World's Smallest Diner according to the World Record Academy. This eatery, located at 501 North Franklin Street in Watkins Glen, NY., is so small they can only serve 4 guests at a time.

If you blink you will miss it!!! Cutest little diner located on the side of another building on the main road in Watkins Glen that serves mostly hot dogs and burgers. Very friendly older gentleman will greet you with a smile. Check it out when in town! - Eileen H., Harrisburg, PA via Yelp

If you are looking for a delicious dog or have a hankering' for a hamburger, Micro Diner is the spot for you and the prices are as small as the diner. Expect to pay around $3 for a burger and $4 for a hot dog.

Put this on your weekend wandering list as the Micro Diner is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

