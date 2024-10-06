The Surprising Reason You Can’t Bring Firewood into New York

DO NOT BRING UNTREATED FIREWOOD TO NEW YORK! Did you know that New York State has firewood regulations?

There has been a lot of talk regarding invasive species finding their way to New York State and causing harm to our crops and endangering our wildlife. The Spotted Lantern Fly, for example, is an invasive species that is a threat to New York's forest health. One way they can get here is firewood.

You are not allowed to transport untreated firewood into New York from out-of-state. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) New York State has firewood regulations to help prevent the spread of invasive species. Here are some of the regulations;

Untreated firewood may not be imported into NY from any other state or country

Untreated firewood grown in NY may not be transported more than 50 miles from its source or origin unless it has been heat-treated

If you do intend to transport firewood you need documentation.

Transporting untreated firewood cut for personal use, you must fill out a Self-issued Certificate of Origin

Purchasing and transporting untreated firewood, it must have a receipt or label that identifies the firewood source.

Purchasing and transporting heat-treated firewood, it must have a receipt or label that says, "New York Approved Heat-Treated Firewood/Pest Free".

For a full list of New York's firewood rules and regulations click HERE.

Almost every native New York tree species is susceptible to attack by one or more exotic pests. Some of these insects and diseases are already known to be present in parts of New York.

