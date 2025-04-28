Earlier this month New York State Police launched 'Operation Hang Up' around the state. This effort was designed to deploy several different tactics, including checkpoints and unmarked vehicles to crackdown on distracted driving.

Which parts of New York State had the most distracted driving offenders? The results are in! Scroll down to see the exact numbers and how your region ranks.

Get our free mobile app

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. New York State Police have been out in full force with 'Operation Hang Up' which resulted in thousands of tickets issued for distracted driving.

Troopers issued 22,867 total tickets during the campaign with 4,607 specifically for distracted driving. 4,607 tickets for distracted driving or using electronic devices while behind the wheel. Which parts of the state were the biggest offenders?

According to a New York State Police press release, hundreds of tickets were issued by individual troops around the entire state. Here are some of the biggest offenders by Troop/Region.

Troop G - Capital Region - 966 total distracted driving offense Troop T - Thruway - 771 total distracted driving offenses Troop F - Orange County - 657 total distracted driving offenses Troop K - Westchester - 469 total distracted driving offenses Troop D - Herkimer - 432 total distracted driving offenses

518 News, distracted driving in New York, Operation Hang Up Getty Images loading...

Here are some of the penalties for distracted driving in New York State:

1st offense, fines ranging from $50 to $200

2nd offense, within 18 months, fines up to $250

3rd offense, within 18 months, fines up to $450

If you are a probationary or junior driver you could face a 120-day suspension of your license for your first offense, 1-year revocation of your permit or license for a 2nd offense within 6 months.

Dumbest and Most Dangerous Driving Moves Seen In New York You have spoken and these are the dumbest and most dangerous driving moves seen in New York State. Be safe out there. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

Safest States for Driving In America When it comes to distracted driving, New York appears to be a safe place to drive. Here's how all 50 states rank, #50 being the least safe and #1 being the safest. Gallery Credit: Karolyi