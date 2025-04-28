The Results Are In and This Region Has The Most Distracted Drivers In New York
Earlier this month New York State Police launched 'Operation Hang Up' around the state. This effort was designed to deploy several different tactics, including checkpoints and unmarked vehicles to crackdown on distracted driving.
Which parts of New York State had the most distracted driving offenders? The results are in! Scroll down to see the exact numbers and how your region ranks.
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. New York State Police have been out in full force with 'Operation Hang Up' which resulted in thousands of tickets issued for distracted driving.
Troopers issued 22,867 total tickets during the campaign with 4,607 specifically for distracted driving. 4,607 tickets for distracted driving or using electronic devices while behind the wheel. Which parts of the state were the biggest offenders?
According to a New York State Police press release, hundreds of tickets were issued by individual troops around the entire state. Here are some of the biggest offenders by Troop/Region.
- Troop G - Capital Region - 966 total distracted driving offense
- Troop T - Thruway - 771 total distracted driving offenses
- Troop F - Orange County - 657 total distracted driving offenses
- Troop K - Westchester - 469 total distracted driving offenses
- Troop D - Herkimer - 432 total distracted driving offenses
Here are some of the penalties for distracted driving in New York State:
- 1st offense, fines ranging from $50 to $200
- 2nd offense, within 18 months, fines up to $250
- 3rd offense, within 18 months, fines up to $450
- If you are a probationary or junior driver you could face a 120-day suspension of your license for your first offense, 1-year revocation of your permit or license for a 2nd offense within 6 months.
