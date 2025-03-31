The Oldest Traffic Light In the Country Is Right Here In New York State, Or Is It?

New York State is old. So old that, when established in 1788, the average lifespan was 36-years-old! Only about 340,000 people lived in the Empire State and the city of Buffalo didn't exist yet! Now that's old!

Considering that New York State is 237 years old you would have to assume we have a lot of old streets, schools, bridges and buildings still existing. Here is a good example. Did you know we have the 2 oldest traffic lights in America located in New York?

Before we reveal the oldest traffic lights in America let's take a look back at some other "oldest" places and things in New York State.

Oldest Covered Bridge in America is in Cooperstown, NY

Oldest Continuously Operated Hotel in America is the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, NY

Oldest Forest in the World is in Cairo, NY

Oldest Street in America is in New Paltz, NY

According to Historic Towns of America, the oldest traffic light in the Nation is located at the intersection of East Main Street and Main Street in Beacon, NY. As a matter of fact we have the 2 oldest traffic lights and it's a tie, dating back to 1926.

In addition to the Beacon, NY traffic light, you will find an equally as old light in Croton-On-Hudson, NY. This light has a thick brick base beneath the working signals.

Ashville, Ohio claims to have the oldest working traffic light in America but they are being ridiculous. For one, their traffic light isn't even located outside at a street intersection. The Ashville light is located inside of a museum and theirs only dates back to the 1930's.

It's "lights out" Ashville. New York for the win!

