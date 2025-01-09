The Hottest Housing Market In America for 2025 Is In Upstate New York

According to realtor.com, the 2025 housing market in the United States is expected to remain similar to what we experienced in 2024. They suggest that we may see a slightly lower mortgage rate with moderate price increases. That's not necessarily good new or bad news.

One piece of good news we can share is that one city stands above the rest when it comes to real estate. The Hottest Housing Market in America for 2025 is in New York State.

Recently Zillow, a real estate marketplace, analyzed the 50 most populous metros in America. Zillow's experts looked at potential home-value growth, the pace as to which homes are selling and the expected growth in owner-occupied homes.

The result of Zillow's research produced the 50 Hottest Housing Markets in America for 2025 and one city in the Empire State sits at #1. Before we reveal the top spot, here's the rest of the Top 5:

#2 - Indianapolis, Indiana

- Indianapolis, Indiana #3 - Providence, Rhode Island

- Providence, Rhode Island #4 - Hartford, Connecticut

- Hartford, Connecticut #5 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania #41 - New York, New York

According to Zillow, the Hottest Housing Market in America in 2025 is Buffalo, New York. This marks the second year in-a-row that Buffalo sits atop this list. Based on research, Buffalo shows more new jobs vs. new homes permitted, creating housing demand.

Cities such as Memphis, Las Vegas and Atlanta took big drops on this list. For a more detailed look at the hottest housing markets in America in 2025, and the reasons why, visit Zillow.

