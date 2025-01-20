The Abandoned Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills Catches Fire Again

The Nevele Country Club opened in 1901 but once this property became the Nevele Grand Hotel in the 1950's it was known as one of the great Borscht Belt resorts of the Catskills. The rich and famous flocked to Wawarsing, NY to vacation year-round until it closed in 2009.

Over the last decade-and-a-half the Nevele Resort became abandoned and has suffered 2 devastating fires. The most recent blaze occurred Saturday January 11, 2025. Take a look at the moment the Nevele was abandoned and time just stopped.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

According to Syracuse.com, this latest fire started in the main building of the Nevele Grand Hotel where guests of the past would find the theater, lobby, dining area and kitchen. This marks the second major fire at the former resort in less than a year.

Take a look at these pictures and video of the Nevele Grand Hotel. For 108 years this resort welcomes guests for skiing, skating and swimming. Once abandoned, time stood still. Skis, boots and skates were still resting in the rental office as if they are waiting to be used again.

As you scroll through the pictures you will see the old theatre, indoor ice skating rink, indoor and outdoor pools, ski lodge, daycare and so much more. This is a shot of a portion of an 18-hole golf course that is unrecognizable today.

