The 2 Best Thanksgiving Towns In New York State

What comes to mind while thinking of Thanksgiving? Obviously the food that will be served is important but so is the where, when and who. Where are we celebrating this year? What time is dinner? Who will be joining us? Maybe, this year, the question is should we get away for Thanksgiving?

Here are, according to Country Living, the 2 Best Thanksgiving Towns In New York.

What makes for a good Thanksgiving town? I picture winding country roads, a freshly painted church in the center of town, a Main Street with all-American charm and a few good places to have a meal.

Before we get to the 2 Best Thanksgiving Towns In New York, here are some of the best in America:

With the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center Manhattan made the list of Best Thanksgiving Towns in America at #18 but this is more about the small towns of New York.

NEW PALTZ, NEW YORK - This historic Hudson Valley town made the list at #2 in New York and #19 overall. Visit Huguenot Street, the oldest street in America and attempt the Mohonk Lemon Squeeze rock scramble. Stay at the Mohonk Mountain House and enjoy their Grand Thanksgiving Buffet.

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK - This charming Adirondack village ranked #1 in New York and #9 overall Best Thanksgiving Towns in America. Visit the site of the historic 1932 and 1980 Olympic games. Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at the High Peaks Resort.

