Should New York&#8217;s Mario Cuomo Bridge Be Changed Back to Tappan Zee?

Should New York’s Mario Cuomo Bridge Be Changed Back to Tappan Zee?

Getty Images

Bring back the Tappan Zee Bridge! That is what thousands of New Yorkers say when talking about the bridge spanning the Hudson River, connecting Tarrytown and Nyack. The bridge itself didn't go anywhere but today it's known as the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Just last month a petition was started in an attempt to restore the historic Tappan Zee Bridge name. New Yorkers are asking State Legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul to restore the historic name “Tappan Zee Bridge”. Here's why.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

According to the petition, among other reasons, the undersigned are asking to preserve a piece of New York's history and honor indigenous heritage as the Tappan were a Lenape subgroup who lived along the Hudson for centuries.

The petition also seeks to correct, wat they call, a politicized renaming process. They feel the renaming to “Mario M. Cuomo Bridge” was done without sufficient public consultation and against the clear preference of local residents.

Getty Images
loading...

If you would like to find out more about the petition, or if you'd like to show your support by signing, you may do so HERE.

It doesn't really matter what they want to call it. It will Always be referred to as the Tappan Zee Bridge. Mario Cuomo bridge ? Don't make me laugh - Sabina

 

Getty Images
loading...

With naming rights for American arenas buildings such as Albany's MVP Arena will always be the Times Union Center or the Pepsi Arena or perhaps Knickerbocker Arena to those in the Capital Region.

It appears that many New Yorkers have continued referring to this bridge as the Tappan Zee, even with the official change in 2017. Maybe some things were never meant to change.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions

How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between.

Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

50 Celebrities Born In New York State

Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town?

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State

From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM