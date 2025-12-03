Bring back the Tappan Zee Bridge! That is what thousands of New Yorkers say when talking about the bridge spanning the Hudson River, connecting Tarrytown and Nyack. The bridge itself didn't go anywhere but today it's known as the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Just last month a petition was started in an attempt to restore the historic Tappan Zee Bridge name. New Yorkers are asking State Legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul to restore the historic name “Tappan Zee Bridge”. Here's why.

According to the petition, among other reasons, the undersigned are asking to preserve a piece of New York's history and honor indigenous heritage as the Tappan were a Lenape subgroup who lived along the Hudson for centuries.

The petition also seeks to correct, wat they call, a politicized renaming process. They feel the renaming to “Mario M. Cuomo Bridge” was done without sufficient public consultation and against the clear preference of local residents.

If you would like to find out more about the petition, or if you'd like to show your support by signing, you may do so HERE.

It doesn't really matter what they want to call it. It will Always be referred to as the Tappan Zee Bridge. Mario Cuomo bridge ? Don't make me laugh - Sabina

With naming rights for American arenas buildings such as Albany's MVP Arena will always be the Times Union Center or the Pepsi Arena or perhaps Knickerbocker Arena to those in the Capital Region.

It appears that many New Yorkers have continued referring to this bridge as the Tappan Zee, even with the official change in 2017. Maybe some things were never meant to change.

