Take A Look Back At Storytown U.S.A., Lake George New York

Lake George, New York has been a popular vacation destination for adventure seekers from around the World for many decades. Of course families want to visit Million Dollar Beach, visit the shops and attractions along Canada Street and maybe play some miniature golf.

Chances are your 2025 Lake George visit will include time spent at Six Flags Great Escape riding the Screamin' Demon or Comet. Maybe cool off on a hot summer day at Hurricane Bay. If you visited this amusement park during your childhood the park was a little bit different. Let's take a look back at Six Flags Great Escape when it was known as Storytown U.S.A.

Get our free mobile app

Do you remember when Six Flags Great Escape was Storytown U.S.A.? Take a look at the pictures below. These photographs and memories were captured between 1965 and 2011. Maybe you will see your family in the pictures taken at Storytown, Ghost Town and Jungle Land. If you were there you had to have your picture taken with Moby Dick.

In 1954 a guy named Charles Wood bought 5 acres of land in Queensbury, New York for $75,000 and gave the property to his wife as a gift. Years later, that property would end up selling for $36 million dollars, TWICE! Today Storytown U.S.A, is known as Six Flags Great Escape.

518 news, Storytown USA, Lake George New York, Six Flags Great Escape YouTube.com-

19king14 Film2VideoArchiving loading...

Some of the 'Mother Goose' themed buildings and props are still visible and in use today at The Great Escape but why not take a look back to what the park looked like from 1965 to 2011.

Storytown U.S.A. - Lake George, New York Take a look back at Storytown U.S.A. in Lake George. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Kaydeross Park On Saratoga Lake, New York Kaydeross Park in Saratoga springs New York was a hidden gem in the Capital Region. In the shadows of Storytown USA and Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, Kaydeross park managed to thrive from 1900 to 1987.

Today you will find homes built on the property where Kaydeross park once stood but for decades families made their way to this part of Saratoga Lake for swimming in the pool or lake, skeeball, food and family fun.

Let's go back to 1985! Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi