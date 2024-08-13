Take A Look At This Airbnb Watchtower In Lake George, New York

Watchtowers are not a terribly common sight in New York State. At one time watchtowers were built as a high and safe place for guards to be able to observe the surrounding areas. Even more uncommon is a watchtower that you can rent as an Airbnb.

Take a look at this one-of-a-kind watchtower perched high above Lake George, New York with 360 degree views. Located as close as a 5 minute drive to a public beach, this would be a perfect summer escape but imagine the scene this fall as well.

With treehouses, a hobbit house and more, Trekker is a destination for anyone looking for a unique vacation experience in Lake George. At the Watchtower, guests will overlook the entire property with 360 degree views out your bedroom window. There is a good chance to see deer and maybe even a wild turkey.

The Watchtower can accommodate up to 4 guests with 1 bedroom, 1 bed and 1 bathroom. Enjoy mountain views and your own private hot tub. You can even bring your pet.

Let's take a look around the watchtower accommodations in Lake George. Take the spiral staircase up to the bedroom where you will find 360 degree views. Light the gas fireplace on a chilly night or spend time outdoors on the wraparound deck.

We loved our stay in The Watchtower. It was a perfect mix of modern/vintage & rustic. We loved cooking on the old school charcoal grill, relaxing in the wood fired hot tub and sitting by the fire pit each night. - Abby, Bridgewater, MA

