It seems like even though we're five years removed from the event of the COVID-19 pandemic we're still seeing the after affects playout. When people couldn't go to many of their favorite live events for months everyone wanted to get back out there when they could.

Those events include concerts, theater, comedy shows, sports, you name it. The live entertainment industry took a big blow in 2020 and is still recovering. Other places linked to those events also felt a major blow, like ticketing websites. If there were no live events to buy tickets for, no one is using those sites.

Stubhub has been a major player in the ticket resale world for years. I've been buying tickets to sporting events from Stubhub since at least 2010. Many industries have launched their own ticket resale sites to combat resellers on Stubhub. That's made things a bit more competitive in that market.

With competition comes competitive pricing and now Stubhub might be in a bit of trouble when it comes to that.

Stubhub Lawsuit

Over on Instagram I stumbled across a page that talks about different class action lawsuits and one caught my eye that directly affects us here in New York. This could be big if there is a settlement reached.

In February of 2024 a new law went into affect here in New York that said that retailers of any kind had to fully display prices for the consumer. That would have to include any kind of extra fees. Many places are now showing you the full prices such as AirBnB, Amazon and more. Stubhub is one of those places that is supposed to display the full price, but a group of attorneys believe they have not been disclosing all fees.

That means if you bought tickets for a SPAC show, or MVP Arena, or even the Yankees or Mets you could be owed a sum from the outcome of this case.

Buying concert tickets is not a cheap thing. We here in the Capital Region love to show support to our favorite artists, but have had to become a but more selective when it comes to shows since the prices have gotten to be so high. Knowing all the fees associated with a purchase is so important because it shows you if it is really within your budget.

Maybe you could be owed money from Stubhub? We will have to wait and see how this shakes out. In the mean time if you think you are owed money, click here.