Stop Toll Evasion Now! Governor Hochul’s Message to New Yorkers

Over the last 12 months a multi-agency task force, the New York State Police and partner agencies have continued to crack down on motorists who break the law by hiding or defacing their license plates to avoid detection at toll plazas. They call these vehicles "ghost cars".

A 'ghost car' is a vehicle that is virtually untraceable by traffic cameras and toll readers because of their forged or altered license plates. These automobiles are able to pass through New York State toll plazas without paying until now.

An inter-agency operation involving the NYPD, the New York City Sheriff’s Office, MTA bridge and tunnel officers, the New York State Police and other authorities have been impounding vehicles, issuing summonses, and making arrests.

You know you have people that you know can afford it. They're just breaking the law. So we are here to say law enforcement is out in force. - Governor Kathy Hochul

Did you now that New York State has generated more than $2 Billion in toll revenue in 2023? Most New Yorkers don't like to pay the tolls, especially when you start getting those orange penalty envelopes in the mail, but the money does pay to keep the roads in good condition.

If you attempt to alter your license plate to avoid traffic cameras and toll readers, you will be caught. The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority and in partnership with law enforcement, we will swiftly remove elusive vehicles from our roads. Now, I'm calling on the Legislature to join our efforts and work with us to pass additional protections for New Yorkers in the final budget. - Governor Hochul

