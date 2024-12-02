Stop! These 7 Items Are Banned From Mailing In New York

The holidays are here and one of the many things we need to try to accomplish is to mail packages to loved ones before it's too late. Another thing to consider is, what is legal or illegal to ship in the mail.

As convenient as the mail system can be, we can't just drop anything in the mail and send it on it's way. Here are 7 items that are banned from being mailed in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

518 news, items that are banned from mailing in New York, fruit Photo by Thomas Grübler on Unsplash loading...

FRESH FRUIT - According to the United States Postal Service, fruits, vegetables and other perishable food items are nonbailable.

518 news, ammunition Photo by Kasper Gant on Unsplash loading...

AMMUNITION - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, ammunition designed to be fired is prohibited from mailing. Under federal law, it is illegal to send these types of ammunition, domestically or internationally, via the U.S. Mail.

518 news, marijuana Photo by Ndispensable on Unsplash loading...

MARIJUANA - According to nuggmd and the DEA, cannabis is classified as a scheduled drug under the Controlled Substances Act, which ultimately makes it illegal to mail.

518 News, fireworks Getty Images loading...

FIREWORKS - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, fireworks are illegal to ship through the United States Postal Service.

518 News, airbag Getty Images loading...

AIRBAGS - According to the United States Postal Service, airbags are banned from being sent via U.S. Mail.

518 news, handgun Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash loading...

HANDGUN - According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, handguns are not mailable. A common or contract carrier must be used to ship a handgun.

518 news, liquid mercury Photo by Jarosław Kwoczała on Unsplash loading...

LIQUID MERCURY - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, liquid mercury on its own or contained in various items, such as a thermometer, is prohibited in the mail.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz