Stop! These 7 Items Are Banned From Mailing In New York

Stop! These 7 Items Are Banned From Mailing In New York

Getty Images

The holidays are here and one of the many things we need to try to accomplish is to mail packages to loved ones before it's too late. Another thing to consider is, what is legal or illegal to ship in the mail.

As convenient as the mail system can be, we can't just drop anything in the mail and send it on it's way. Here are 7 items that are banned from being mailed in New York State.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Thomas Grübler on Unsplash
loading...

FRESH FRUIT - According to the United States Postal Service, fruits, vegetables and other perishable food items are nonbailable.

Photo by Kasper Gant on Unsplash
loading...

AMMUNITION - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, ammunition designed to be fired is prohibited from mailing. Under federal law, it is illegal to send these types of ammunition, domestically or internationally, via the U.S. Mail.

Photo by Ndispensable on Unsplash
loading...

MARIJUANA - According to nuggmd and the DEA, cannabis is classified as a scheduled drug under the Controlled Substances Act, which ultimately makes it illegal to mail.

Getty Images
loading...

FIREWORKS - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, fireworks are illegal to ship through the United States Postal Service.

Getty Images
loading...

AIRBAGS - According to the United States Postal Service, airbags are banned from being sent via U.S. Mail.

Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash
loading...

HANDGUN - According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, handguns are not mailable. A common or contract carrier must be used to ship a handgun.

Photo by Jarosław Kwoczała on Unsplash
loading...

LIQUID MERCURY - According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, liquid mercury on its own or contained in various items, such as a thermometer, is prohibited in the mail.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember?

Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Albany, 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM