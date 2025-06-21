When it comes to getting food on the go you certainly have many options around the Capital Region. From known chains and franchises to locally owned shops we have our pick. One of the favorite spots for many in the Capital Region is Stewart's Shops.

While they may be famous for their award winning ice cream and dairy products they are also very well known for coffee and other items you can get throughout the day. I probably grab a deli dog from them at least once a week. They offer a variety of lunch items from hot foods to cold subs, but we're here to talk about their breakfast. Personally I think Stewart's has the best gas station breakfast offerings in the entire Capital Region.

Love For Stewart's

The selection of breakfast sandwiches at Stewart's is pretty good. They have a variety of ones to choose from, big and small. The biggest one of course has to be their bagel eggwich with all of the breakfast meats on it. The smallest is probably their version of the wake-up wraps with just egg and cheese.

No matter what you're looking for in terms of a breakfast sandwich, Stewart's has it. The ones I didn't particularly care for were the waffle sandwiches, but that's not to say they weren't good, but the best ones were just far superior. The eggwiches on hard rolls are the best ones they have to offer, so if you're finding yourself undecided, those are my recommendation.

Below you'll find my rankings on the best of the best breakfast sandwiches at Stewart's. I tried them all, and these are the ones I felt were the top choices when it comes to getting the best flavor and value for your hard earned buck.