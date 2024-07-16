Spend The Night In This Upstate New York Castle
Castles are certainly not as common as the raised ranch or colonial-style houses on your cul-de-sac, however New York state is home to dozens of castles dating back to the 1800's and early 1900's. One of the "new builds", if you will, is around 50-years-old and you can spend the night if you like.
Welcome to Wing's Castle in New York's Hudson Valley, with accommodation in the cottage, chamber room, annex suite and the dungeon. Let's take a look around.
Peter and Toni Ann Wing started building Wing's Castle in 1970 and, I suppose you could say, it's still being built. Toni Ann Wing states that the castle has become a live in art project using 80% recycled products.
It appears that public tours of the castle are not currently available but Wing's Castle, located at 717 Bangall Road in Millbrook, NY, is open as a bed & breakfast. As a paid guest you will be offered a tour during your stay.
My husband and I stayed at the Castle recently. Toni is absolutely amazing. The castle her husband, Peter and she created is beyond words. Everywhere you look - your eyes stop on an interesting object/art. Their creativity is magnificent. Toni’s tour is very informative and Toni is very welcoming. We plan on returning. - Joyce F. via Trip Advisor
Stay At This New York Castle Turned Bed & Breakfast
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Gallery Credit: Karolyi