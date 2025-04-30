One of the biggest concerns for many New Yorkers in 2025 is, what is going to happen with Social Security. Some are worried that there will be cuts to benefits while others have struggled with the departments new, streamlined, login process. But, what if one of the changes are expected to make things better?

Another change coming to Social Security Administration (SSA) should be good news for most as the department announces secure digital access to your Social Security number. Don't know where your Social Security card is? No problem with new digital access.

You might be better at keeping your important documents in a memorable, safe and secure place than I am but soon you might not even need your actual Social Security card anymore.

We are proud to offer this new digital solution to our account holders. This enhancement reflects our commitment to providing better service to the public while ensuring that their personal information remains secure. - Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner

So, what does this mean for you? With a digital Social Security Number (SSN) you be able to securely view your SSN online through the my Social Security portal. Lose your card? No more waiting for a replacement to arrive in the mail and no need for an in-person visit.

SSA encourages all account holders, whether you currently receive benefits or not, to take advantage of this new free feature, which will be available starting early this summer. Create your own my Social Security account HERE.

