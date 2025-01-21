Smoking Will Cost The Average New Yorker $250,000 In Their Lifetime

The habit of smoking is very costly to the average American but it's most expensive in New York. No matter where you live, smoking could cause a number of health issues for you but the actual cost of cigarettes and other smoking products are higher in the Empire State.

According to Box Printify, the cost of a pack of cigarettes in New York is $11.96. If you live in the Empire State and smoke for the majority of your adult life, expect to say goodbye to approximately $250,000 in your lifetime and that is just the start.

WalletHub crunched the numbers of the cost of smoking in each state and found New York to be most costly. That $250,000 smoking cost is just your out-of-pocket expenses for tobacco products in your lifetime. If you had invested that same money you had the potential to earn approximately $4.2 million!

You will also spend an additional $276,000 on health care expenses, $7,800 on increased home insurance premiums and a whopping $703,000 is the amount of potential income lost due to smoking issues throughout your life.

The typical smoker in New York will spend approximately $5,100 a year, out-of-pocket, on smoking and tobacco related products. That same person will also spend around 5,700-a-year on health care costs due to smoking.

See how all 50 states rank HERE. The Top 5 most expensive states, when it comes to smoking, are;

New York Maryland Massachusetts Rhode Island Connecticut

