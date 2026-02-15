This is the smallest town in New York State, or is it? It should be pretty simple to locate the smallest town in the state but the problem here is, you could argue, the Empire State has 3 'smallest towns'.

The smallest town in America is mush easier to identify, especially because Monowi, Nebraska has a population of 1. Elsie Eiler is the sole resident, acts as mayor, clerk, treasurer, librarian, and bartender for the town as well. New York, not as cut and dry.

Get our free mobile app

The reason it gets complicated in New York is due to the definition of 'smallest town'. Are we judging by square mileage, population, or a cute slogan for a town? I mean, you can't just say you are the smallest, you have to earn it.

Read more; The Oldest 5 and Dime Store In America Is In New York

Green Island, New York is a contender for the smallest town title but not because of population. Green Island, in Albany County, has nearly 3,000 residents. This tiny town is in contention because it only covers 0.7 square miles in area.

518 News, Green Island, New York, smallest town in New York Google loading...

Dering Harbor, NY, in Suffolk County, has a population of 50 people. Dering Harbor is considered the smallest incorporated village in New York by area, covering only 200 acres.

Red House, NY, in Cattaraugus County, has a population of 30 residents, according to the 2020 census, making it the least populous state. The town was named after its famous landmark, the Red House, that sits along the Allegheny River. Many say the red house is extremely haunted.

Read more; These Are The Most Haunted Hotels In New York State

There you have it, 3 contenders for the smallest town in New York State. Take your pick.

New York Towns That Share the Same Name Is New York State so big that there is room for 2 towns with the same name? Yes! Did the settlers of the Empire State forget they already named one town Rochester before naming the second one...Rochester? Whatever the reasons are, here are a few New York towns that share the same name. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi