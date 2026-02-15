Meet New York’s Contenders For Smallest Town Title
This is the smallest town in New York State, or is it? It should be pretty simple to locate the smallest town in the state but the problem here is, you could argue, the Empire State has 3 'smallest towns'.
The smallest town in America is mush easier to identify, especially because Monowi, Nebraska has a population of 1. Elsie Eiler is the sole resident, acts as mayor, clerk, treasurer, librarian, and bartender for the town as well. New York, not as cut and dry.
The reason it gets complicated in New York is due to the definition of 'smallest town'. Are we judging by square mileage, population, or a cute slogan for a town? I mean, you can't just say you are the smallest, you have to earn it.
Green Island, New York is a contender for the smallest town title but not because of population. Green Island, in Albany County, has nearly 3,000 residents. This tiny town is in contention because it only covers 0.7 square miles in area.
Dering Harbor, NY, in Suffolk County, has a population of 50 people. Dering Harbor is considered the smallest incorporated village in New York by area, covering only 200 acres.
Red House, NY, in Cattaraugus County, has a population of 30 residents, according to the 2020 census, making it the least populous state. The town was named after its famous landmark, the Red House, that sits along the Allegheny River. Many say the red house is extremely haunted.
There you have it, 3 contenders for the smallest town in New York State. Take your pick.
